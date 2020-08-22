Robert Bernard Davies
Cape Coral - Robert B. ("Bob") Davies, 79, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Cape Coral Hospital after losing his battle with the COVID virus.
Bob was born on May 25, 1941 in New York, NY to the late Bernard & Edna (Abbott) Davies & grew up in New Hyde Park, NY along with his younger sister Joan. He graduated from Great Neck South High School in 1959 & later earned his BA degree from Adelphi University. He started his long career in the banking & securities world as a computer programmer, ultimately becoming the Chief Information Officer for Brown Brothers Harriman during his 25 years there. In 1995, he was employed by SWIFT as a securities industry specialist, retiring from there in 2006 as a Senior Managing Director.
Bob married his first wife, Theresa Paccione, in 1965. They had 3 children: sons Robert & Michael, & daughter Tara.
Just before his 2006 retirement, Bob married Suzanne (Hugo) Murphy. They retired happily in Cape Coral, FL, where Bob's active interest in politics led him to become president of the Cape Coral Republican Club. Bob & Suzanne were members of Faith Presbyterian Church, for whom Bob served as Chairman of the Finance Committee. He was very close to his family, especially his children & 4 grandchildren - Madison, Brooke, Tyler, & Darren - as well as his sister Joan's children Shanna & Evan, & Shanna's children Jack & Lauren. He loved the NY Yankees, traveling, politics, & teasing friends & family. It was his wry sense of humor that is his most remembered trait.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife Suzanne; sons Robert (Corina) & Michael (Barbara), & daughter Tara (Charles) Vagnone; grandchildren Madison, Brooke, Tyler, & Darren; & sister Joan (Eric) Wasserman. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends who have fond memories & will miss his hearty laugh.
A memorial service will be live-streamed from Faith Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11:00 AM. Visit https://www.fpcfl.org/livestream
