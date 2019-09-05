|
|
Robert (Bob) C. Oelwang
- - All are welcome to a memorial service at 12:00pm this Friday, September 6th at a church that Bob loved, Resurrection of Our Lord, 8121 Cypress Lake Dr.
On Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, Robert (Bob) C. Oelwang, loving husband of Mary A. Oelwang, and wonderful father of four children, Mary, Carol (Matthew Ryan), Bob and Jean (Chris Waddell), and joyous grandfather of Rebecca, passed away. He was pre-deceased by his father Albert, his mother Katherine and his sister Jeanne Oelwang.
Bob loved his work and had a long, successful career for 32 years at Sears & Roebuck. Before he retired, he was leading operations in 14 states. Prior to this, he was a veteran of WWII, Seaman First Class in the Navy. He also worked at the Eerie railroad in Hornell and continued his passion for trains.
When asked what the most significant event in his life was, Bob never hesitated, "August 30th, 1952 - the day I married my wife, Mary Alice." They just celebrated 67 years of marriage together. Their love, the love of his family and the devotion to his faith was what mattered most to Bob.
He loved all kinds of adventure, from piloting an amphibian plane, to captaining a Grand Banks, to lobster fishing, to trying (unsuccessfully) to teach his children the game of golf. Bob gave the gift of joy to everyone he met. He simply loved people and was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend and business leader.
He will be greatly missed and loved forever by his family.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 5, 2019