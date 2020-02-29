|
|
Robert Chandler Bowden
Sarasota - Robert Chandler Bowden, born in Fort Myers, FL on August 30, 1941, died on November 6, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Shuler Bowden, daughter Lisa Golden (Larry), son Dean Bowden (Shannon), sister Danna Bowden, six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. According to his lifelong wishes, his body was donated to science.
A celebration of life will be held at his daughter's home, 5394 Dominica Circle, Sarasota, FL 34233, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020