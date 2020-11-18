1/
Robert E. Phillips
1940 - 2020
Fort Myers - Robert E. Phillips, a twenty-year resident of Fort Myers and formerly of Houston, TX and St. Croix, USVI, passed away at home on November 16, 2020 after a five-month struggle against cancer. He was 80 years old. Bob graduated from the University of Texas in 1962 as an ROTC cadet with a Bachelor of Science degree. As a US Army Lieutenant, he served as a helicopter pilot and was wounded in Viet Nam.

Post his service, Bob spent the majority of his career as an officer in the Regional Airline industry, serving at different times as President/COO and board member of several commuter airline carriers in New Orleans, LA, St. Croix and Atlanta, GA. He was an active member and served in several official positions in the Regional Airlines Association during the 1980s and 1990s.

Bob is survived by his wife of 29 years, Peggy (Margaret) Phillips of Fort Myers, FL. His sons, Robert E. Jr. and Gregory R. both live in Houston, TX. Also living in Texas are two granddaughters: Michelle Phillips Cecala, married to Bobby Cecala and mother of great grandson, Enzo Cecala; and Bob's second granddaughter, Lauren Phillips. His family mourn his loss and a life lived well but too short. He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service is planned at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12 NOON, Fort Myers, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior nonprofit organization AboutFace-USA. The address is 4920 Atlanta Hwy., Suite 403, Alpharetta, GA 30004. Email: joe@aboutface-usa.org Cell# 404-862-2141.








Published in The News-Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
