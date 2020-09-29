Robert E. Renshaw
"I'll be there", "You can count on it" Bob lived his life in service to others, especially to his family and friends. He was a powerful listener; you knew you were being heard. He'd offer a little sage advice and his presence brought calm. No wonder he'll be remembered for spending a lifetime in politics. Never one for the limelight or a position of power but because he enjoyed helping people. Riverside Township Committee, Mayor of Riverside for 10 years, Chairman E.P.A Watershed Assoc., Land Use Board, Board of Directors for the Conference of Mayors and Executive Board for the League of Municipalities. Even retirement found him staying active in the community: The Elks, Cape Coral Community Development Block Grant/Citizens Advisory Board, Cape Coral Power Squadron, Cape Coral Social Club and the Cape Coral Marine Patrol. And as an executive Bob brought his leadership to many workplaces: Riverside Wastewater Treatment Facility, Lourdes Hospital, Thermal Reduction Metal Company, MacMillan Publishing and the Burlington County Bridge Commission. Bob served our country in the Navy, probably funded several chandeliers at the casinos, cheered on the Phillies and Eagles and enjoyed tailgating and watching Penn State and Notre Dame Football games. If he was waiting around while his wife shopped, you could find him keeping his mind sharp in a "Word Find" puzzle book. He could also be found quietly practicing his card games on the computer. His faith was strong and he was active at St. Peter's Church as an usher most of his adult life and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved extravagant foods like thin and crispy crusted pizza, hot dogs, pretzels and washed it all down with his absolute favorite drink of Boost.
Bob's first chapter in married life was to the late Jean. He lovingly took care of her until her death in 2004. His second and final chapter in marriage was to Maryanne Sweeney Renshaw; with Maryanne he gained 3 daughters, 3 son in laws along with 5 grandchildren: (Kellie (Bill) Beno, Kathy (Tom) Gee, Kolleen (Dan) Casey, Grandchildren (Claire, Anna, Tara, Connor and Caroline)). He was affectionately called "Bobby", "Bobby Boy" & "Bobby Bouche' " by his grandkids. Bob made it to many special school breakfasts', sporting games, dance recitals and awards ceremonies. His grandchildren gave him great joy and he made every effort to spend special times with them like going out to breakfast or getting that special ice cream treat together. He is survived by his siblings: James (Marie) Renshaw, Dolores Hemmerle and Margaret (Harry) Harkins; brother in law, Mike (Marion) Sweeney, sister in law, Sheila Sweeney; many nieces and nephews and his dog, Dolly, whose paws barely ever touched the ground.
Come celebrate 85 wonderful years that Bob graced us with his presence on Saturday 8:30-10:30am at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am at Jesus Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph's Church, Beverly.
Social Distancing and masks are required.
Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude (stjude.org
) are greatly appreciated.