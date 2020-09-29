I will say that Uncle Bob was one of the first people in my life to impart the importance of taking things with a grain of salt . To always look at both sides of an issue . To be Judicious and consider what your about to say before you say it . He was an eloquent and well spoken man that cared about his commitments and his community. He cared lovingly for my Aunt Gene with humor and grace as she suffered through Parkinson’s . He will be dearly missed .



