1/1
Robert E. Renshaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Renshaw

"I'll be there", "You can count on it" Bob lived his life in service to others, especially to his family and friends. He was a powerful listener; you knew you were being heard. He'd offer a little sage advice and his presence brought calm. No wonder he'll be remembered for spending a lifetime in politics. Never one for the limelight or a position of power but because he enjoyed helping people. Riverside Township Committee, Mayor of Riverside for 10 years, Chairman E.P.A Watershed Assoc., Land Use Board, Board of Directors for the Conference of Mayors and Executive Board for the League of Municipalities. Even retirement found him staying active in the community: The Elks, Cape Coral Community Development Block Grant/Citizens Advisory Board, Cape Coral Power Squadron, Cape Coral Social Club and the Cape Coral Marine Patrol. And as an executive Bob brought his leadership to many workplaces: Riverside Wastewater Treatment Facility, Lourdes Hospital, Thermal Reduction Metal Company, MacMillan Publishing and the Burlington County Bridge Commission. Bob served our country in the Navy, probably funded several chandeliers at the casinos, cheered on the Phillies and Eagles and enjoyed tailgating and watching Penn State and Notre Dame Football games. If he was waiting around while his wife shopped, you could find him keeping his mind sharp in a "Word Find" puzzle book. He could also be found quietly practicing his card games on the computer. His faith was strong and he was active at St. Peter's Church as an usher most of his adult life and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved extravagant foods like thin and crispy crusted pizza, hot dogs, pretzels and washed it all down with his absolute favorite drink of Boost.

Bob's first chapter in married life was to the late Jean. He lovingly took care of her until her death in 2004. His second and final chapter in marriage was to Maryanne Sweeney Renshaw; with Maryanne he gained 3 daughters, 3 son in laws along with 5 grandchildren: (Kellie (Bill) Beno, Kathy (Tom) Gee, Kolleen (Dan) Casey, Grandchildren (Claire, Anna, Tara, Connor and Caroline)). He was affectionately called "Bobby", "Bobby Boy" & "Bobby Bouche' " by his grandkids. Bob made it to many special school breakfasts', sporting games, dance recitals and awards ceremonies. His grandchildren gave him great joy and he made every effort to spend special times with them like going out to breakfast or getting that special ice cream treat together. He is survived by his siblings: James (Marie) Renshaw, Dolores Hemmerle and Margaret (Harry) Harkins; brother in law, Mike (Marion) Sweeney, sister in law, Sheila Sweeney; many nieces and nephews and his dog, Dolly, whose paws barely ever touched the ground.

Come celebrate 85 wonderful years that Bob graced us with his presence on Saturday 8:30-10:30am at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am at Jesus Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph's Church, Beverly.

Social Distancing and masks are required.

Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude (stjude.org) are greatly appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Sweeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Jesus Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
I will say that Uncle Bob was one of the first people in my life to impart the importance of taking things with a grain of salt . To always look at both sides of an issue . To be Judicious and consider what your about to say before you say it . He was an eloquent and well spoken man that cared about his commitments and his community. He cared lovingly for my Aunt Gene with humor and grace as she suffered through Parkinson’s . He will be dearly missed .

Andrew J. Catanzariti
Andrew Catanzariti
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved