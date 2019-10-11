Services
Robert "Bob" Ellett

Robert "Bob" Ellett Obituary
Robert "Bob" Ellett

Elmira, NY - Robert "Bob" Ellett, born August 15, 1931 in Elmira N.Y. passed away at home, in Ft. Myers FL on October 6, 2019. Bob moved to Ft Myers in 1954, where he had numerous successful business ventures, but was most proud of Central Insurance Agency.

Bob is survived by his wife (Nancy) Vicky Ellett, daughter Lori (Gary) Roth, daughter Jeri Ellett, son Mark (Sandra) Ellett and grandchildren: Justin Arpasi and Taylor Ellett. National Cremation Society is handling final arrangements.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
