Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Gulf Coast Church of Christ
9550 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway
Fort Myers,, FL
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Gulf Coast Church of Christ
9550 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway
Fort Myers, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ernest Hendry (Ernie) Dds


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Ernest Hendry (Ernie) Dds Obituary
Robert Ernest (Ernie) Hendry, DDS

Fort Myers - Robert Ernest (Ernie) Hendry, DDS, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 6, 2019

Ernie was born on August 27, 1935 in Fort Myers to the late Edgar and May Hendry. Ernie is survived by a family he deeply loved and cared for including his loving wife Nancy; sons Robert Ernest (Ernie) Hendry II, DMD and Gerald Hendry (Beth); daughter Lisa Harris (Brian); grandchildren Austin, Noah, Jacob, Emily, Natalie, and great grandson, Grayson. He is also survived by his brother John Hendry (Bobbie).

Ernie graduated in 1953 from Fort Myers High School and continued his education at Duke University and Florida Southern receiving a BS in Chemistry in 1957. In 1961, he earned his DDS degree from the Medical College of Virginia and completed his prosthetic dentistry residency from Boston University in 1962. Following graduation, he started his private dental practice in downtown Fort Myers until retirement in 2004. He was also on staff at Lee Memorial Hospital (1962-2004).

He was a private pilot and enjoyed spending time with his family in the Keys and Bahamas. Ernie enjoyed boating, diving, fishing, traveling, golf and spending summers in North Carolina. Ernie was a Florida Real Estate Broker (1956-2008), a Ham radio operator, and served on several bank boards including Exchange National Bank, Security National Bank, South Florida Bank, Florida Gulf Bank, and Iberia Bank. Further, he was Commodore of the Royal Palm Yacht Club, President of the SWFL Dental Assoc., Goodwill Industries board, YMCA Treasurer, Amer. Heart Association Member, Amer. Lung Association Member, and a founder of Junior Pro Basketball.

A Celebration of Ernie's Life will be held at Gulf Coast Church of Christ, 9550 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33966 with visitation at 3:00 pm followed by service at 4:00 pm on Friday, May 10th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope Hospice or Gulf Coast Church of Christ (building fund).

To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The News-Press from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now