Robert Ernest (Ernie) Hendry, DDS



Fort Myers - Robert Ernest (Ernie) Hendry, DDS, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 6, 2019



Ernie was born on August 27, 1935 in Fort Myers to the late Edgar and May Hendry. Ernie is survived by a family he deeply loved and cared for including his loving wife Nancy; sons Robert Ernest (Ernie) Hendry II, DMD and Gerald Hendry (Beth); daughter Lisa Harris (Brian); grandchildren Austin, Noah, Jacob, Emily, Natalie, and great grandson, Grayson. He is also survived by his brother John Hendry (Bobbie).



Ernie graduated in 1953 from Fort Myers High School and continued his education at Duke University and Florida Southern receiving a BS in Chemistry in 1957. In 1961, he earned his DDS degree from the Medical College of Virginia and completed his prosthetic dentistry residency from Boston University in 1962. Following graduation, he started his private dental practice in downtown Fort Myers until retirement in 2004. He was also on staff at Lee Memorial Hospital (1962-2004).



He was a private pilot and enjoyed spending time with his family in the Keys and Bahamas. Ernie enjoyed boating, diving, fishing, traveling, golf and spending summers in North Carolina. Ernie was a Florida Real Estate Broker (1956-2008), a Ham radio operator, and served on several bank boards including Exchange National Bank, Security National Bank, South Florida Bank, Florida Gulf Bank, and Iberia Bank. Further, he was Commodore of the Royal Palm Yacht Club, President of the SWFL Dental Assoc., Goodwill Industries board, YMCA Treasurer, Amer. Heart Association Member, Amer. Lung Association Member, and a founder of Junior Pro Basketball.



A Celebration of Ernie's Life will be held at Gulf Coast Church of Christ, 9550 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33966 with visitation at 3:00 pm followed by service at 4:00 pm on Friday, May 10th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope Hospice or Gulf Coast Church of Christ (building fund).



