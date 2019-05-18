|
Robert Eugene Bocock
Bonita Springs - Robert Eugene Bocock, 76, was born on Jan.28, 1943 and left us to be with the Lord on May 16th, 2019. He was a resident of Naples, FL. For over 18 yrs. And then moved to Lehigh Acres, FL. For 14 years. Then 5 yrs. ago after the loss of his beautiful wife Carolyn Sue he moved to Bonita Springs, FL. Where he resided with his Daughter and Son in law. He leaves behind his two daughters: Deanna and Patrick Radley of Bonita Springs, FL. And Carol Jones of IN; One grandson: Nicolas Jones of IN; One brother: Ray Bocock of Golden Gate, FL. And one sister: Leah Bolin of IN. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother. He will be greatly missed. Visitation for family and friends will be held on May 21, 2019 from 10:15 am to 11:00 am at Temple Baptist Church, 18841 State Rd. 31, North Fort Myers. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor John Edwards officiating. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 pm at Fort Myers Cemetery, 3200 Michigan Ave., Fort Myers. Arrangements in care of Gendron Funeral Services.
Published in The News-Press on May 18, 2019