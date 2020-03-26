Resources
Robert F. "Bob" Borchering


1931 - 2020
Robert F. "Bob" Borchering Obituary
Robert F. "Bob" Borchering

Fort Myers - Robert F. Borchering passed at age 89, on March 22, 2020, in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born on January 12, 1931, in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati. He played baseball in the Cleveland Indians organization. He served as a lieutenant in the army. Bob was a teacher, principal, and administrator with Cincinnati Public Schools.

Bob is survived by his three children: Barry Borchering and his wife, Linda (Wrassmann) of Alva, FL, Barbara Reynolds and her husband, Doug, of Cincinnati, OH, Beth Wetzel and her husband, Jim Bucalo, of Fountain Hills, AZ, grandchildren: Ashley Wetzel, Zachery Wetzel, Emily Wetzel, Rebecca Borchering, Robert Borchering, and great-grandchildren: Gabriella Naughton, Madalynn Naughton, Allison Naughton, Haley Hayes.

The family suggests contributions to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, Ft. Myers, FL.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
