|
|
ROBERT GABRIEL RUSK
Columbia, SC - Robert Gabriel Rusk, aka "Robbie", was born June 4th, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. He went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Labor Day, September 2nd, 2019.
Robbie is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Robert Michael Morrow Sr. and Uncle, Robert Michael Jr. Robbie is survived by his Mother and Father, Stephanie and Michael Rusk as well as his siblings: Landon, Connor and Chelsea Rusk. Other honorable surviving family members are his Grandparents: Tony and Robin Rusk and Eileen Morrow; Great Grandparents: Robert G. Morrow and Karen Rusk. Other surviving family members include numerous Aunts, an Uncle and Cousins: Danielle and Terry Loder, Mallory Morrow and Christina Rusk to name but a few.
Robbie was truly an angel from God. He had a smile that would light up a room and a spirit that would move your soul. Though Robbie was only here with us for a short while, he left a huge impact on his family and will certainly NEVER be forgotten. Fly High Baby Boy!
Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 8, 2019