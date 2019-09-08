Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rusk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gabriel Rusk


2018 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gabriel Rusk Obituary
ROBERT GABRIEL RUSK

Columbia, SC - Robert Gabriel Rusk, aka "Robbie", was born June 4th, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. He went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Labor Day, September 2nd, 2019.

Robbie is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Robert Michael Morrow Sr. and Uncle, Robert Michael Jr. Robbie is survived by his Mother and Father, Stephanie and Michael Rusk as well as his siblings: Landon, Connor and Chelsea Rusk. Other honorable surviving family members are his Grandparents: Tony and Robin Rusk and Eileen Morrow; Great Grandparents: Robert G. Morrow and Karen Rusk. Other surviving family members include numerous Aunts, an Uncle and Cousins: Danielle and Terry Loder, Mallory Morrow and Christina Rusk to name but a few.

Robbie was truly an angel from God. He had a smile that would light up a room and a spirit that would move your soul. Though Robbie was only here with us for a short while, he left a huge impact on his family and will certainly NEVER be forgotten. Fly High Baby Boy!

Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now