Robert Harold InghramCape Coral - Captain Robert "Bob" Harold Inghram passed away Saturday August 1st. Bob was 88 years old and passed away peacefully in his sleep. Robert was born in Portland Oregon to Georgina and Merlin Inghram. Robert enlisted in the USAF in 1949. He quickly rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant during the Korean War Conflict. He took a qualifying test to enter the Aviation Cadet Program. He passed the test and entered Officer Candidate School and then went on to USAF pilot training. During pilot training he got the nickname "Rapid Robert" by his class mates after winning many races in track representing his pilot class. Robert received his Silver Pilots wings in 1953 at Williams AFB. He ended up flying the F100 fighter jet for the 308th fighter group at Turner AFB in Albany GA. This is where he met Mary Alice Jester. They were married in August of 1955. Robert and Mary welcomed their new son Dennis Inghram into the world. He was discharged from the Air Force Honorably. Robert was hired by Eastern Air Lines in 1957. He then moved to NY to his new pilot base and they welcomed their beautiful daughter Leslie Lynn into the world. Bob had a flawless 32 year career with Eastern Air Lines retiring as a Captain on the Boeing 757. Mary passed away in 1995. Robert sold his house on Lake Lanier to be close to his son Dennis and Daughter in law Doris. Bob is survived by his son Dennis Inghram and daughter in law, Doris. Also his Daughter Leslie Inghram Busino and son in law Armand Busino. He also has two wonderful grandchildren, Beverly Busino and Phillip Busino.