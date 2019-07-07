|
Robert Harrington Belcher
Fort Myers - Robert Harrington Belcher, 95, always known as "Bob", passed away on June 29, 2019 at Hospice House in Cape Coral. His wife, Betty Cartier (Kerfoot) Belcher predeceased him, as did his brother Richard Belcher and his nephew-in-law Dan Young. Bob was born March 5, 1924 to Harry and Gladys Belcher and grew up in the Morningside suburb of Minneapolis. In 1944, he joined the Merchant Marines and served for three years travelling to many parts of the world. Following this service, he attended the University of Minnesota for one year and then worked at a variety of jobs before joining the National Guard in 1948. His unit was called to serve with the Army in 1951-52 and was sent to Camp Rucker (now Fort Rucker), Alabama. He had previously purchased a small parcel of land in Fort Myers after reading an ad in Popular Mechanics on a cold Minnesota winter day. While at Camp Rucker, he travelled by bus one weekend to see this property and fell in love with the small town charm, climate and natural beauty of Fort Myers. He finally was able to move to Florida permanently in 1961. He was employed as a letter carrier in 1962 by the local USPS and served in that capacity for 22 years. He delivered mail to many areas of Lee County, including a route that took him once a week to the business where his future wife worked as a bookkeeper. His first date with Betty Kerfoot was arranged by mutual friends, Bill and Audrey White (now deceased). In 1966, Bob, a 42 year-old bachelor married Betty, a widow, who had four children aged 7-17. They were married for 51 years. Betty's four children survive him. They are Sandra Kerfoot, Ronald Kerfoot (Lia), Carol Duff (John) and Judith Kerfoot. He retired from the post office in 1984 and he and Betty spent time between their Fort Myers home and a cabin in Western North Carolina. In 1995, they left their central Fort Myers neighborhood and built a home in South Fort Myers on a lake in a small subdivision near Daniels Parkway. While here, Bob took an especially beautiful photo of their lake, submitted it to News-Press reporter Amy Bennett-Williams and thus began the feature "Photos in Paradise" in the Tropicalia section of the Sunday News-Press. In his spare time, Bob took an interest in investing in small company stocks and small parcels of land. He was an avid reader of newspapers and other print media and subscribed to The Wall Street Journal for over 50 years. He and Betty enjoyed putting together puzzles and there was always a puzzle in progress on their dining table. Never expecting to live into their nineties, he and Betty eventually moved to The Palms Assisted Living Center. Betty passed in December 2017 and Bob lived out his remaining days at The Palms where he was affectionately known as "Uncle Bob". Other survivors include his grandchildren Kristen King (Zach), Emily Perry (Leo), Lauren Maya (Roig), Katie Swosinski (Justin), Sarah Kerfoot, and Evan Peacock. His great-grandchildren include Eleanor and Natalie Perry, Logan and Raegan Swosinski, Felix Maya and Delilah King. Additionally, his sister-in-law Lois, three nieces and their families who all reside in Minneapolis also survive him: Bonnie Trapp (Gary), Barbara Larson (George) and Bobbi Young. Bob was a very modest and humble person, a loving son, brother, uncle, husband, stepfather, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very vocal at expressing gratitude and appreciation and did so right to the end of his life. He was very much loved, will be missed and will always be remembered. Rest In Peace, Bob, Gramps, Grandpa, Uncle Bob! A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 3:00 pm at the Fort Myers Congregational United Church of Christ, 8210 College Parkway in Fort Myers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press on July 7, 2019