Robert Henry Sharkey
Bonita Springs - Robert H. Sharkey, 67, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence. Formerly of Sayville, NY he had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1986. He was born May 22, 1952 in Long Island City, NY the son of the late Henry C. and Ethel R. (Martinka) Sharkey.
Robert spent more than two decades working for the Florida Department of Corrections, retiring as Lieutenant in 2009. Mr. Sharkey then served on the Bonita Springs Utilities Board of Directors for the past 10 years. He was a member of the Republican Club of Bonita and Estero and served on the Coastal Advisory Board for Lee County. Robert was also a member of many organizations in the Bonita Springs community. He enjoyed horse racing, traveling and fishing but most importantly he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving children, Amanda (David) Sharkey Ross of Bonita Springs, FL; Robert (Michel) Sharkey of St. Petersburg, FL; wife, Marilyn (Nickerson) Sharkey of Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada and her sons, Travis and Ryan; cherished grandchildren, Cooper and Cole; and step-grandson, Theron.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020