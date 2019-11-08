|
|
Robert J. Lawton
Fort Myers - Robert J. Lawton, loving husband and devoted father. Experienced world explorer and International Corporate Executive of 27 years in Latin American and Asia, and a Fort Myers, Florida resident for 32 years. He left this domain on October 23rd and entered into another of peace and tranquility at 84 years of age.
His life was not constrained by the passing of mortal time, rather he chose the most adventurous path which led to hundreds of years of life experiences during the time he was present with those who loved him most. His life story and his accomplishments are voluminous and cannot be condensed on this printed page. Those that new him well are aware of his thoughtful and caring demeanor with all people from all places . He loved jazz, sports and his tropical fruit trees. He is survived by his wife Susan; three children Sally, Liz and Matt; six grandchildren, Sarah, Sean, Erin, Victoria, Travis and Jackson, a great granddaughter Izabelle and a great grandson on the way.
He was a Navy Veteran and a Brown University Alumni.
Of all the people he touched, his proudest achievement in life was marrying his wife of 61 years Susan who supported him in all his glory during his heyday, and lovingly supported him at his attempts at retirement. Patriarch and Clan leader. He will be missed. Our warm memories of him will never be forgotten. Travel on Bob.
Donations are being accepted and can be sent in his memory to:
Stardust Memories Big Band
15091 Shamrock Drive
Fort Myers, Florida 33912.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019