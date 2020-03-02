|
|
Robert J. Rand
Cape Coral - Robert J. Rand, 33, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on February 18, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1986, to Dr. Richard J. Rand, Jr. and Margaret J. Rand in Port Charlotte, FL.
Bob grew up in Punta Gorda, FL attending Sallie Jones Elementary, Punta Gorda Middle and graduating from Charlotte High in 2005. He was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda. Bob began pursuing a degree in Psychology, first attending Nova South Eastern University (Ft. Lauderdale) and graduating Summa Cum Laude from Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. He was a lifetime member of the National Honor Society in Psychology (Psi Chi) and a member of Beta Theta Pi, Chapter Zeta Mu.
Growing up, Bob excelled at many sports, including karate, baseball, soccer, basketball, and tennis. He was an avid UM Hurricanes fan. Bob loved fishing, boating and the adventurous outdoors. He was a Boy Scout and member of FUMC Youth Group. Bob loved being involved with these groups that benefited the community and beyond. He had a desire, even at an early age, to serve others. As he grew up, Bob understood that his true passion in life was helping others, especially those who suffered from mental health illness as he had. This desire led Bob to work as a Crisis Stabilization Tech at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Punta Gorda for the last 2 years. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and faith by all who were blessed to have known him.
Bob will be deeply missed by his parents Richard J. Rand, Jr., and Margaret J. Rand; brothers Richard J. Rand, III(Christine), John T. Rand(Erin); aunts Ellen Bowman(W. David), and Cathy Johnston(Glenn); uncles Bob Thomas(Lynn), Don Thomas(Helen), Ken Thomas, and Rick Thomas(Melanie); cousins Katie, Allison, Christy, Caitlin, Scott, Dustin, Dylan, Patrick, and Adam; his beloved little nephew Lincoln T. Rand; Godmother Julie Nagy; Godson Nickolas Look; girlfriend Kareen Awad; his adored dachshunds Bud and Barkley; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard J. Rand, Kathryn Joy Rand, John C.D. Thomas, Mary E. Thomas; aunt Patty Thomas; cousins Christopher and Deanna Thomas; and Godfather Kalman Nagy.
A service with Pastor John Bryant will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020, with a Celebration of Life immediately following the service until 5:00 pm at the Oasis on the Loop, 29505 S. Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda, FL. Bob's ashes will endure as a living memorial and will return to life as a tree grows from a planted biodegradable life urn, always remaining present in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Robert Jefferson Rand to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Robert, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020