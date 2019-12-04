Resources
Robert John Fitch


1930 - 2019
Cape Coral - Robert John Fitch, 89, of Cape Coral died on 12-4-19 in Port Charlotte. He was born on March 24, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. Robert married Helga Schwertner on Feb. 7, 1959 in Cleveland. They moved to Cape Coral in 1971. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Survivors include his children: Susan Marie (Brian) Gorman, and Rev. John Alfred Fitch; grandchildren: Travis James Gregoire, Alicia Marie Gregoire, and Danielle Gorman; and great granddaughter Sophia Marie Gregoire. Robert was a blessing to his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pt. Charlotte with Rev. John A. Fitch officiating. Burial will follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral. Please visit www. Fullermetz.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
