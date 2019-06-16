Services
Resources
1949 - 2019
Cape Coral - Robert Joseph Kassouf, 70, a resident of Cape Coral, FL since 2006, formerly of Cleveland, OH passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Fort Myers, FL. He was born January 19, 1949 in Cleveland, OH to Edward and Mary Kassouf, both now deceased.

He was a 1972 graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with twin Bachelor's Degrees in Engineering and Business. During his time at MIT he worked with three professors who were awarded Nobel Prizes for work Robert was privileged to assist with. In 1980 he joined The Kassouf Company as Chief Engineer, guiding the company through a period of unparalleled growth and success until his retirement.

One half of the dynamic duo, the Some-Other Brothers and also known affectionately as "Bobby Love," Robert was a regular in the Fort Myers music scene. He was a man of deep passion and incredible intellect, an accomplished singer, banjo and guitar player, and was in his element when he was able to entertain a room full of people. He also loved the water, piloting his boat throughout the Great Lakes and, after retirement, along the Florida coast.

He is survived by three loving children, Allison Kassouf of Avon Lake, OH, James Kassouf (Kelly) of Avon Lake, OH, and Erik Kassouf, also of Avon Lake, OH; as well as six grandchildren, Madison, Joe, Alexandra, Jack, Samantha, and Sophia.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Karen St. Vincent Kassouf in 2017; as well as a brother, Ronald Kassouf.

Memorial Services will be held in FL and OH. Details to be announced via Robert Kassouf's Facebook page and at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Robert Joseph Kassouf are suggested to Gulf Coast Humane Society, 2010 Arcadia St., Fort Myers, FL 33916.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The News-Press on June 16, 2019
