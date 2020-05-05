Resources
Robert Laurence Crompton

Robert Laurence Crompton Obituary
Robert Laurence Crompton

Fort Myers - Robert L. Crompton passed away on May 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints , 3105 Broadway , Fort Myers, Fl on May 8 , 2020 . Robert will be buried in the United States National Cemetery in Sarasota , Florida , where he will eternally join his wife Maxine .

Robert lived happily and independently for ten years at The Palms of Fort Myers.

Robert was born May 27, 1927 at Faunce, MN to George B. Crompton and Elsa Josephine Crompton. Robert served in the US Navy during the latter stages of World War II. He met and married Maxine Harter in 1948, and raised their six children.

Robert is survived by his six children: Linda Crompton ;Robert Jr. "Larry" ; Virginia ; Alan and Colleen and his sister Mary R Crompton who resides in Bonita Springs, FL.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn "Maxine" Crompton, who passed away in 2011 after 63 years of marriage and his brother George B. Crompton. Robert will be in our hearts forever. His loving family.

Published in The News-Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Published in The News-Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020
