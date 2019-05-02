Services
Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services
3740 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL 33904
(239) 542-3161
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services
3740 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL 33904
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services
3740 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL 33904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ledel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ledel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Ledel Obituary
Robert Ledel

Cape Coral - Robert Ledel, 85, of Cape Coral, FL and Harrison Twp., Michigan, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3PM to 6PM at the Fuller Metz Funeral Chapel on Del Prado Blvd. S. in Cape Coral. A ceremony to commemorate his life will begin at 6PM in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Bob's honor to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter https://www.capecoralanimalshelter.com/donate.html
Published in The News-Press from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now