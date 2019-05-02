|
Robert Ledel
Cape Coral - Robert Ledel, 85, of Cape Coral, FL and Harrison Twp., Michigan, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3PM to 6PM at the Fuller Metz Funeral Chapel on Del Prado Blvd. S. in Cape Coral. A ceremony to commemorate his life will begin at 6PM in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Bob's honor to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter https://www.capecoralanimalshelter.com/donate.html
Published in The News-Press from May 2 to May 3, 2019