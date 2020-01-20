|
Robert Louis Schulz
Cape Coral - "A Life Lost...I have lost a life- not my own. But it would have been easier to have lost my own life than to have lost the life I loved more than my own." Louie, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away 16 January 2020 at the age of 75 years old. Louie was born on 19 August 1944 in Bristol, Connecticut and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. Since 1982 he called Cape Coral home.Louie served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Upon returning from the Army he owned a Mobile gas station and Schulz's Auto Repair. After moving to Florida, Louie worked at the US Post Office until he retired in 2009. A devout Catholic, he was an active member of Saint Andrew Catholic Church.He leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Joan. His two daughters; Kathleen and Colleen (husband Carlos). His beloved grandkids; Dylan and Vanessa. Louie is the brother of Sister Anne, Charles, and the late John and Ralph Schulz. Louie was the great nephew of Mary McLoughlin, visionary of the Apparition of Knock, Ireland.Born with the Irish gift of gab, Louie will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his boisterous laugh and quick wit that brought joy to everyone around him.Louie's fur babies, Bailey and Lucy ask you to please consider making a donation to the Cape Coral Animal Refuge in their daddy's memory. Visitation will take place at Fuller Metz Funeral Home, 3740 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral, Florida, 33904, Thursday January 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and again from 7:00 PM- 9:00 PM. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2628 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral, Florida, 33904 on Friday January 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020