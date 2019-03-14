Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4885 Skates Circle
Fort Myers, FL
Robert Lyle "Robbie" Hollingsworth, III

Fort Myers - Robert Lyle" Robbie" Hollingsworth, III, 34, of Fort Myers, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was a native of Fort Myers, FL and employed by D and D Air Conditioning and Heating and Let's Bounce. He is survived by his mother Susan Hollingsworth; uncle Steve Hart; cousin Ryan Hart, stepmother Cyndi Gracie; grandmother Pat Hendrie; special friends Adam Armstrong and Jake Pruitt; his girlfriend Jessika; along with many other friends. He was predeceased by his father Mike Hollingsworth and maternal grandparents Eddie and Laurie Hart. Robbie will be remembered for his love of music and movies. A Celebration of Robbie's Life will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 4885 Skates Circle, Fort Myers, Fl 33905. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 14, 2019
