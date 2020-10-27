Robert Mathew Haragan
Fort Myers - Robert "Bob" Mathew Haragan, 96, died in Fort Myers, Florida on October 15 after a short illness. He will be greatly missed by those who remember him as a dedicated father, loving and curmudgeonly grandfather, tennis enthusiast, golf aficionado, longtime baseball connoisseur, philanthropist, dry wit, and good citizen.
Bob was born in Louisville on August 15, 1924. After attending high school and college in Louisville, and a stint in the Navy, Bob embarked on his career as a sales engineer, and he eventually became the successful owner of his own business selling air-handling equipment.The company still thrives today.
Bob married Alma Lee Gaynor in 1948. They had six children and nearly 45 years together until Alma Lee's death in 1992.
In 1995, Bob married Mary Ann French Stone. He and Mary Ann had many happy years together, mostly residing in South Florida until Mary Ann's death in 2012.
Bob was a longtime volunteer for organizations including Habitat for Humanity (Louisville and Fort Myers), Ronald McDonald House, and the Christian Appalachian Project, where he was also a longtime member of the Board of Directors.
Bob is predeceased by his brother, Raymond Haragan, his son, Jim Haragan, and his daughter, Nancy Haragan. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Brown, his children Ellen Haragan (Rick Cowles), Christopher Haragan (Pat), Mary Radway (Chuck), Robert M. Haragan Jr. (Karen Bryant), ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
For expressions of sympathy, please vote for Democrats, or make a donation to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, the American Cancer Society
, or the Alma Lee Gaynor Haragan Scholarship Fund at Spalding University.