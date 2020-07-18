1/1
Robert Melko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Melko

Robert Melko, "Bob", 83 of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away on July 13, 2020.

Born in Chicago, he lived there until 1994 when he retired to Ft. Myers. Bob was an avid golfer, was active in his community, and cherished his many friends he made over the years both in Illinois and in Florida. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and was over the moon happy when they won the World Series.

He was the Beloved husband of the late Nancy Melko; Loving father of the late Bob Melko; and daughters Shirley Melko, Sophie (Casey) Hudson, and Stacy (Brad) Goble; Cherished grandfather of David (Kim) Brownstein, Rob (Brandi) Brownstein, Sara Brownstein, Kailah Goble, Andrew Reynolds, and Bradley Goble; Great grandfather of Thomas and Kaiden.

Due to COVID-19, the brief service was held July 17th and limited to family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the Carmelite Monastery of Des Plaines, Il.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The News-Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved