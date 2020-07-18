Robert Melko
Robert Melko, "Bob", 83 of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away on July 13, 2020.
Born in Chicago, he lived there until 1994 when he retired to Ft. Myers. Bob was an avid golfer, was active in his community, and cherished his many friends he made over the years both in Illinois and in Florida. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and was over the moon happy when they won the World Series.
He was the Beloved husband of the late Nancy Melko; Loving father of the late Bob Melko; and daughters Shirley Melko, Sophie (Casey) Hudson, and Stacy (Brad) Goble; Cherished grandfather of David (Kim) Brownstein, Rob (Brandi) Brownstein, Sara Brownstein, Kailah Goble, Andrew Reynolds, and Bradley Goble; Great grandfather of Thomas and Kaiden.
Due to COVID-19, the brief service was held July 17th and limited to family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) or the Carmelite Monastery of Des Plaines, Il.