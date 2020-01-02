|
Robert Paul Cochrane
Bradenton - Aug. 3, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2019
Paul Cochrane died December 20, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.
Paul was born in Glen Dale, WV, son of G. Mildred (Mid) and Robert (Bob) Cochrane. He graduated Moundsville HS in 1957 and received a BA degree in Education from Glenville State College in 1961. He later earned a Master's degree from West Virginia University in 1964 and an Education Specialist Degree from the University of South Florida in 1976.
Paul had a distinguished 37-year teaching career, culminating as Principal of Bonita Springs Elementary in Bonita Springs, Florida and Principal of Heights Elementary School in Fort Myers, Florida. He retired in 1997 but continued to serve the school system as a volunteer and mentor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mid in 1992 and Bob in 1999, and his sister, Myrna L. Underwood (Cochrane) in 2015. Paul is survived by his nephew, David Underwood, David's wife Amanda, and his beloved grand-niece Mallory.
In honor of Paul, donations can be made in his name to the Salvation Army.
