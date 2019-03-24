|
Robert Pearson Ackert, Sr.
Fort Myers Beach - Robert Pearson Ackert, Sr., 85, of Fort Myers Beach, passed away in Burlington, VT on October 1, 2018. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lee (Scranton) Ackert and his twin brother, Philip. Bob leaves his children Lindsay (Geoff) Chandler of Waterville, VT and Robert P. Ackert, Jr. (Ruby) of East Falmouth, MA and grandchildren Stephen and Martin Chandler and Freeland and Adele Ackert.
Bob was born to Philip Henry Ackert, Sr. and Adele Edith (Pearson) Ackert in Yonkers, NY and grew up in Crestwood. He majored in engineering at Cornell University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He later received advanced degrees from Northeastern and MIT and worked for many years at Raytheon, where he was most proud of his small contribution to the Apollo lunar rover. While at Cornell, Bob met Lee who was studying at Syracuse. They married in White Plains, NY and raised their family in Woburn, MA. Bob was a supportive father and devoted husband.
Bob loved the outdoors, sailing, fishing, scuba diving, camping and summering at Basin Harbor, VT. In 1978 Bob and Lee purchased the Dolphin Inn and moved to Ft. Myers Beach, FL. They travelled extensively, cruising the Intercoastal Waterway from Florida to Lake Champlain, exploring from Florida to Alaska, and touring Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Panama Canal. Bob enjoyed working on his children's farms, renovating houses.
Bob was actively engaged in community service. He was an Eagle Scout and scoutmaster and served nearly fifty years in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Bob volunteered at the Ft. Myers Beach Art Assoc. and was an active member of the Experimental Aircraft Assoc., building and flying a Dakota Hawk with EAA colleagues.
A memorial service will be held at Beach United Methodist at 11:00 a.m. on April 6. Memorial gifts may be made to EAA Aviation Foundation Young Eagles Program, "Robert Ackert memorial gift," P.O. Box 3086, Oshkosh WI 54903-3086.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 24, 2019