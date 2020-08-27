Robert "Bob" R. Turner
North Port - Robert "Bob" R. Turner, 67, of North Port, Florida, passed away on August 25, 2020. Bob was born on August 28, 1952 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to his parents, Dr. Robert and Marilyn Turner.
Bob lived in Fort Myers for many years and worked in the sales and marketing industry. He was a member of Heron Creek Golf & Country Club and served on the Advisory Board for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Turner; mother, Marilyn Turner; brother, Dean (Deborah) Turner; nephew, Chase Turner; step son, Adam (Alicia) Hurley; step daughter, Erin Hurley; step grandchildren, Bridgett, Troy and Gavin.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, Florida 34286. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, once the Covid restrictions are lifted.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com