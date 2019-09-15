|
|
Robert Richard Matistic
Dickson City, PA. - Robert Richard Matistic, age 86, formerly of Dickson City PA and later of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on August 30, 2019.
Bob was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on June 11, 1933 to the late August and Amelia (nee Rozahodski) Matistic. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After military service he graduated from the University of South Florida and began teaching junior high school science and math. Bob then began his professional career in the metal plating industry at the Allied-Kelite Company as a district manager. He went on to become the National Sales Manager at M&T Chemicals. After a career shift to real estate sales, Bob worked for Meryl Lynch and then Sundial Realty on Sanibel Island. He was an avid golfer and tennis player that enjoyed morning cross word puzzles, cooking, reading and caring for his pets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur, Walter and Victor and sisters, Ruth, Irene, Dolores and Eleanor.
Surviving family include his dearest companion Susan Reuffer of Saint James City, Florida; daughters Brenda (Rich) Bowen of Scituate, MA and Karen (Mike) Morgan of Cherry Hill, NJ; grandchildren, Dr. Lindsay (nee Morgan) Vass, Amanda Morgan, Audrey Morgan, Ian Bowen and Ryan Bowen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Military Honors and inurnment are scheduled for 1pm September 24, 2019, at the National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 15, 2019