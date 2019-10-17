Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Robert (Buzz) Stavely

Robert (Buzz) Stavely Obituary
Robert Stavely (Buzz)

Robert Stavely (Buzz), 78 years of age, passed away on October 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Christina Mulvey and grandson Kyle Gerus. Robert leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Jane, and his children: Dana (Scott), Brian (Aniette), Michael and Kevin; and grandchildren Jordan, Cameron and Kelsey. He was also a loving uncle to many. A Memorial service will be held at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 5820 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912 on Friday, October 18th at 2:30pm.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
