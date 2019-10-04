Services
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John XXIII Catholic Church
Robert Stephen Smolka


1949 - 2019
Robert Stephen Smolka Obituary
Robert Stephen Smolka

Fort Myers - Robert Stephen Smolka of Fort Myers passed away on September 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Cicero, IL on April 28, 1949 and graduated from Lockport West High School. He was a lifelong resident of New Lenox, Il until he retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers in 2004. He also worked for Homeland Security, FEMA and Vines Country Club of Estero.

He is survived by his wife Barbara of 50 years, a daughter Cheryl (Rob) Toler, grandchildren Jodi (Ryan) Loehman and Kaylee and Tyler Anderson, and three great grandchildren, Colton and Grace Loehman and Dreyden Reynders. He is predeceased by a daughter Shelly Smolka. He is also survived by several siblings and cousins.

Bob enjoyed golfing, darts, pickle ball, cards and cruises. He will always be remembered for his kindness and big heart. He will be dearly missed by many.

Family and friends can honor the life of Bob with a celebration of life beginning on Sunday, October 6th, from 2:00 to 5:00, at Gallagher's Funeral Home in Fort Myers, followed by a funeral service on Monday, October 7th, at 10:00, at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church.
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 4, 2019
