|
|
Robert T. Dalziel
Cape Coral - Of Cape Coral, FL formerly of Billerica, MA. Robert T. Dalziel died Jan.8, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA at 11:00 a.m. Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 6977 Main St. Houston, TX 77033. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020