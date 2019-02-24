|
Robert W. Noble
Estero - Robert W. Noble 76, of Estero, FL died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. He was born in Bronx, NY a son of the late William and Mary (Reilly) Noble. He had been a resident of Estero since 1997 coming from Mahopac, NY.
He spent his entire career with the City of New York and his final 10 years as the Chief Auditor for the Federal Food Stamp Program. He retired in 1997.
After retiring to Florida, he became a parishioner at the Church of the Resurrection and a member at the San Carlos Golf Club. He was an avid classic car collector and golfer. He spent most of his free time working on his cars and attending as many car shows as possible. His cars won numerous awards at these shows.
In 1998, he began working for Shadow Wood Country Club 3 days a week as a starter. He would hold this position for the next 20 years until his last day of work on February 1, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Noreen A. Noble of Estero, FL; son, Robert M. (Eleana J.) Noble and their children, Amanda J., Robert M. and Meghan C. Noble, daughter, Lani E. Noble and her daughter, Katelyn Williams, son, Brian P. (Laura M.) Galella and their children, Jack R. and Jason P. Galella, son, Brendan J. (Erinn L.) Galella; and his brother, William T. Noble.
A Memorial Service is being planned for early summer in New York.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob be made to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice 27200 Imperial Pkwy., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
