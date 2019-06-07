Services
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
9751 Bonita Beach Road SE
Bonita Springs, FL
Robert W. Shrader Obituary
Robert W. Shrader

Estero - Robert Weldon "Bob" Shrader, 87, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Originally from Dallas, Texas, he retired to the Bonita Springs area with his wife, Sue, in the 80s.

Robert intertwined himself within each community he lived. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he became a family man and graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

A retired project manager with such companies as NASA and Lockheed, in relation to Apollo 13 and the Space Station as well as Xerox, he actively pursued efforts in politics, most formerly as Lee County's Republican Party Committeeman, engaged in community organizations, such as the James Madison Society and Uncommon Friends Foundation, provided educational scholarships to over 50 students, and devoted himself to Presbyterian church activities as well as those with the Masonic Lodge.

Robert's daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Ann Dieckman of Fort Myers, FL, survives him. In addition to his sister and parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife Susan Price Shrader.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church on 9751 Bonita Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church - Stephen Ministry / 8260 Cypress Lake Drive / Fort Myers, FL 33919 .

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFunealHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home. Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in The News-Press on June 7, 2019
