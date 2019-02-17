Services
Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
(239) 334-4594
For more information about
Roberta Capps
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
6025 Estero Blvd.
Ft. Myers Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Capps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta M. "Bobbie" Capps


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roberta M. "Bobbie" Capps Obituary
Roberta M. "Bobbie" Capps

Fort Myers - Roberta M. "Bobbie" Capps, 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019, in Ft. Myers, Florida. Roberta was born on October 18, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Walter and Lena Hendrix. Roberta will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Pat Miller; her nephew Doug Miller; and her two nieces Pamela and Linda all of whom currently reside in Texas.

Roberta graduated from Notre Dame High School and went on to work at several prestigious firms located in downtown Chicago, including the brokerage firm of Paine Webber where she met her late husband John G. "Jack" Capps. They moved to Ft. Myers, Florida and lived their long lives together. Roberta loved volunteering her time at the Ft. Myers Beach Public Library where she did so for approximately 17 years. She made a lot of dear friends and memories at the library and on the island and enjoyed a peaceful life.

Roberta was loved by many. To know her was to love her as anyone who knew her would tell you and she will be greatly missed. She made a difference in people's lives and will hold a place fondly in many hearts.

Roberta will be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.

There will be a mass held in her memory at Church of the Ascension located at 6025 Estero Blvd., Ft. Myers Beach, FL 33931, at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries