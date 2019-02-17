|
|
Roberta M. "Bobbie" Capps
Fort Myers - Roberta M. "Bobbie" Capps, 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019, in Ft. Myers, Florida. Roberta was born on October 18, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Walter and Lena Hendrix. Roberta will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Pat Miller; her nephew Doug Miller; and her two nieces Pamela and Linda all of whom currently reside in Texas.
Roberta graduated from Notre Dame High School and went on to work at several prestigious firms located in downtown Chicago, including the brokerage firm of Paine Webber where she met her late husband John G. "Jack" Capps. They moved to Ft. Myers, Florida and lived their long lives together. Roberta loved volunteering her time at the Ft. Myers Beach Public Library where she did so for approximately 17 years. She made a lot of dear friends and memories at the library and on the island and enjoyed a peaceful life.
Roberta was loved by many. To know her was to love her as anyone who knew her would tell you and she will be greatly missed. She made a difference in people's lives and will hold a place fondly in many hearts.
Roberta will be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.
There will be a mass held in her memory at Church of the Ascension located at 6025 Estero Blvd., Ft. Myers Beach, FL 33931, at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 17, 2019