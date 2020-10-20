1/
Roberta "Brucie" Oliphant
1945 - 2020
Roberta "Brucie" Oliphant

Roberta "Brucie" Oliphant passed-away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, succumbing to pneumonia.

"Brucie" as she was known by everyone, was born February 1, 1945. She had been a resident of Fort Myers since 1972.

Brucie is survived by her daughter Wendy Resh of Fort Myers and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Georgia Eileen Toy, her father, Robert Bruce Oliphant and two stepsisters Deborah Toy and Judy Wojcik.

Brucie was outgoing, independent, and strong, yet a gentle and kind soul. She worked several years as an Estee Lauder Consultant and later as Manager of the Veranda Restaurant. Brucie was a connoisseur of food and entertainment and her joy was to share that gift with others.

Brucie loved animals and a donation to the Lee County Human Society is requested in lieu of flowers.

A small, private Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Veranda on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
