Roger Campagnolo
Cape Coral - Roger Campagnolo, Jr., 77, of Cape Coral Fl, passed away on September 21, 2019.
Roger was born in Buffalo, New York. He graduated from the University of Buffalo. Roger moved to Cape Coral, Florida from New York in 1974, where he lived with his wife Mary Jane, whom he was married to for 51 years. He was involved as past president of Bishop Verot High School, past president of Saint Andrew Parish Council and a contributing member of Cape Coral TOPSoccer, a soccer program for special needs children.
Roger is preceded in death by his son Roger Campagnolo III, his parents Roger and Pauline, and younger brother John.
Roger is survived by spouse Mary Jane, son Jason and his wife Amanda, daughter in-law Symantha, and 4 grandchildren McKenzie, Matheson, Zackory, and Olivia, as well as his sisters, Geraldine and Elizabeth.
Roger was an amazing Papa, Husband, Dad, friend and entrepreneur.
Mass will be celebrated on October, 4th at St. Andrew Church at 10:30 AM. Please join the Campagnolo family to celebrate Roger's life.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 26, 2019