Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
1946 - 2020
Roger D. Burns Obituary
Roger D. Burns

Lehigh Acres - Roger Dale Burns, age 74, of Lehigh Acres passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He married Linda Wright on June 8th ,1968.

He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Burns, mother, Thelma Groves Burns, siblings: Donald, Larry, Malcolm, twins: Mary Jo and Carol Rose, Carlos and Joyce.

Roger is survived by his wife, Linda; children: Jackie (Tony Jr) Mendoza, Tina (Toby Andis) Burnette and Roger (Adrienne) Burns II; two sisters: Emma Montani and Debbie Stearley; brother, John (Caroline) Burns; nine grandchildren and one due in Oct 2020; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was "Poppie" to so many people.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm Thursday, March 5th at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park 12777 State Road 82 in Fort Myers. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 6th at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to the . Info (239) 334-4880
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
