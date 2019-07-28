Services
National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Roger Schmidt
Roger D. Schmidt


1937 - 2019
Roger D. Schmidt Obituary
Roger D. Schmidt

Cape Coral - Roger Dean Schmidt passed away on July 23, 2019 in Cape Coral, Fl. at the age of 82. Roger was born in Madison, MN in 1937. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Keilen. Roger then enlisted into the US Army of the United States and was stationed at Fort Sill, Ok. After being discharged from the army, Roger returned to Minnesota where he joined the Bloomington Police Department. He proudly served on the force for 20 years retiring as Lt. He was very proud to have been able to attend the 177th Session of the FBI Academy on behalf of the Bloomington Police Department. After retiring, Roger relocated to Cape Coral, Fl., where he and Pat opened and operated two liquor stores, one on Captiva and one on Sanibel. Roger had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, making annual hunting trips up North, and enjoying a game of golf from time to time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Margaret (Carlton) Schmidt and Great grandson, Brandon Carlson. Roger is survived by wife, Patricia, children, Richard (Lisa), Pamela, Duran, Penny (Curt), Rodney and several grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. In memory, tell someone you love them and give them a hug.

A Memorial Service for Roger will be held in Minnesota at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society.
Published in The News-Press on July 28, 2019
