Roger Dunn Hartman
Fort Myers - Roger Dunn Hartman, 70, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away January 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 9, 1949 to Harold and Katherine Hartman in South Charleston, WV. Roger graduated from St Albans High in 1967 and received a Bachelors' Degree in Business Administration from West Virginia State College in 1971. He furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin School Of Banking in 1982.
Upon graduation from college, he became a commissioned officer in the United States Army, earning rank of Second Lieutenant in the Finance Corps of the First Calvary Division (AM) and served during the Vietnam War in 1971-72.
Upon return from his tour of duty, his employment included banking and bank auditing and later in his career as a tax accountant.
Roger enjoyed fishing, painting, spring training baseball, arcade games, music, swimming and soaking up the Florida sun. He could often be found cheering on his favorite sports teams including the Twins, Reds, Steelers, and Florida State Seminoles.
His family sends their deepest gratitude to his many healthcare providers and the healthcare professionals at Lee HealthPark Emergency Department and ICU, Veterans Affairs and Davita Dialysis of South Fort Myers.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Barbara Hartman; two sons, Gregory Hartman and Kevin "Brad" Hartman; two brothers, Harold "Bud" Hartman (Becky) of Bogart (GA) and Timothy Hartman (Kathy) of Athens, OH; as well as several extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020