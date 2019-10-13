Resources
Roger Nelson LaBonte Sr.

Roger Nelson LaBonte Sr. Obituary
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Roger Nelson LaBonte Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 88.

Roger was born in Columbia, CT and was the youngest of four children. He joined the Navy at the young age of 17 where he proudly served in Korea on a search and rescue ship. He lived and raised his family in CT. He retired from the State of CT where he worked as Asst. Director of Consumer Credit Division. After his retirement he and his wife Mary Ann moved to Cape Coral, FL where he lived for the past 33 years.

Roger was a character and truly one of a kind. He loved to tell jokes and stories, especially the one where he fancied himself a close relative of the legendary Leatherman. He loved riding his three wheel motorcycles and was a gifted pool player. He and his wife enjoyed dancing and spending time with friends and family.

Roger was predeceased by his parents and siblings, his beloved wife Mary Ann, his sons Alfred and Roger and his grandson Billy. He is survived by his daughter Diane and her husband Terry Seto, his daughter Deborah and her husband William, his son George LaBonte, his grandsons Sean Gray and Neil Brewer, his granddaughters Heather Keogh and Elsbeth Koba, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and his dear friend Deb Van Bockern, who will keep him alive in their hearts and in the many funny and fond memories they shared with him.

Roger will be laid to rest in the family plot at the Granby Cemetery, where his family will have a private memorial service.
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 13, 2019
