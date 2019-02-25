Services
Fort Myers - Roger Sayers of Fort Myers passed away on Feb 8, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Portsmouth, England, on June 12, 1930 to Thomas and Ann Sayers (Keene). Roger was raised in Bermuda and moved to the states in 1990.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Barbara "Babs" Sayers, son Peter, daughter Debbie, and two sisters Sylvia and Coral.

Roger was preceded in death by his son Clinton Sayers.

Published in The News-Press on Feb. 25, 2019
