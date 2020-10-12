Roger Welton
Fort Myers - Roger Spencer Welton died a few days before his 89th birthday on October 2, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL, his home and community for 33 years. Roger was known for his contributions and leadership in Kiwanis, taking the Fort Myers Beach Thrift Store to become a premier retail outlet that funds scholarships and provides support to many of the area's young people. Roger and his wife, Barbara, who passed away in 2018, were active members of Chapel-by-the-Sea Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers Beach. You can read more about his life here: https://www.harvey-engelhardt.com/tributes/Roger-Welton
Roger's family and many friends will miss him. He is survived by a daughter, Donna, a diplomat with the U.S. Department of State, and a son, David, a pastor, musician, and piano technician with the University of Miami, daughter-in-law Rosemary Noga Welton, as well as three grandchildren, Hannah Buoye, Ian Buoye, and Esther Miller, a sister-in-law, June Marolf Welton, and nephews Jeffrey, John, and James Welton. His younger brother, Paul, preceded him into the Lord's care in 2009.
A memorial service, virtual and in-person, will be held at Chapel-by-the-Sea on November 7, 2020. Private burial will be at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Florida Kiwanis Foundation (https://floridakiwanisfoundation.org/
), Chapel-by-the-Sea Presbyterian Church (https://www.chapelbts.org/
), or Echo Global Farm (https://echonet.org/
).