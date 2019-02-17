Ron Meeks



Fort Myers - Ron Meeks, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Florida on February 9th after a brave battle with Parkinson's/Lewy Body Dementia.



Ron worked hard and played hard. He worked at Rubbermaid and sold real estate for Hal Franks Realty. He enjoyed attending his grandson's sporting events, boating, fishing, water skiing, and hunting. He would always jump at the opportunity to play a game of euchre when asked and cherished spending time with his family and friends . He split his time between Wooster, OH and Ft. Myers, FL for the past 25 years. He was a 35-year member of the Wooster Elks and regularly attended St. Mary's church. He will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit as well as the ornery grin and twinkle in his eye when he was up to no good, which was often!



Ron is survived by his loving wife Joanne of 62 years. Two daughters, Kathy Robeson (Dick) of Ft. Myers and Cindy Neidig (Larry) of Wooster. Three grandsons that were the light of his life, Kyle Neidig (Heather), Justin Neidig (Meghan), and Cody Neidig. Two great granddaughters he adored, Alexa and Kacie Neidig. Sister-in-law, Pat Meeks of Orrville, OH. He was preceded in death by his son, Alan, parents, Waldo and Alice (Starner) Meeks, and brother Larry.



There will be a memorial service in Wooster, OH at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice. Published in The News-Press on Feb. 17, 2019