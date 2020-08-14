Ronald A. Holley
Fort Myers - Ronald A. Holley, 85, of Fort Myers, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, surrounded by family, at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, FL. He was predeceased by a son, Blake. Survivors include, his wife of 46 years Lorraine of Fort Myers, FL., sons Brad (Debra) of Buckingham, FL., David of Yukon, OK., Scott of Lake Stevens, WA., Malcolm of North Palm Beach, FL., and Nicholas (Kathleen) of Durango, CO.
His surviving grandchildren are Jordan (Holley) and Robert Bowers, Toran Holley and Lila and Aletta Holley. Ron retired as VP of Safety and Compliance of US Airways in Pittsburg, PA. An extended obituary can be found at www.Baldwincremation.com
, where condolences or memorials can be shared. Services were private.