Ronald Castellanos
Fort Myers - On Saturday August 1, 2020 Dr Ronald D. Castellanos passed away, age 80. He was born on June 24, 1940 in Oceanside NY to Manuel and Marion Castellanos.
Along with his parents, Dr Castellanos was preceded in death by the love of his life, the former Cindy DePalma, his wife of 54 years. He is survived by his twin brother Bob Castellanos, his three children Abby, Jon, and Chris, five grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, patients, and co-workers.
He earned his Bachelor's degree from Penn State where he met and married Cindy. Ron earned his Medical Degree from Hahnemann Medical School at Drexel University in 1966 and completed his residency in Urology at the University of Cincinnati.
Dr Castellanos served in the US Army Medical Corps as a surgeon from 1966-1971. He received numerous decorations to include the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and numerous citations from the US and Vietnamese governments.
He established his Urology practice in Fort Myers during the early 1970's, where he became one of the most respected physicians in Lee County. Dr Castellanos served as the Chief of Surgery at Cape Coral Hospital and Southwest Florida Regional Medical Center. He was President of the Lee County Medical Society and the Southwest Florida Urologic Society. Ron was President and Medical Director of the Bay Area Renal Stone Center, a pioneer in lithotripsy in Florida, as well as serving in national leadership for the American Lithotripsy Society. He served as the President of the Florida Urologic Society and was a member of the Economic Policy Committee of the Florida Medical Association. Dr Castellanos served in several leadership positions in both the regional and national level of the American Urologic Association. This career of service culminated with his selection to serve in Washington DC as a Congressionally appointed member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, where he advised Congress on issues affecting the Medicare program.
Dr Castellanos was a compassionate physician who took time to listen to and learn about his patients, many of whom became his friends. He was quick with a smile and could remember details from previous conversations that showed how well he listened and how deeply he cared. He respected and appreciated his colleagues and partners. He was always grateful for the nurses and support staff both in his practice and hospitals
Dr C and Cindy loved to travel and spend time with friends. They resided in both Useppa Island FL and Cashiers NC, and became deeply involved in both communities. Ron loved Cindy, his daughter, his sons, his pets, and intertwining all of those lives together. He loved to fish, he loved to golf, and he loved watching sunsets over the Caloosahatchee River with his bride.
Arrangements are being handled by Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services.
to leave a condolence.