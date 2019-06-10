|
Ronald Endo
Cape Coral - Ronald (Ron) L. Endo, 81, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away November 9, 2018 after an abbreviated illness. Ronald was the son of Walter and Tillie (Dolezal) Endo.
Ron served in the United States Navy for four years on the U.S.S. Southerland and was proud to have served his country. He enjoyed boating, fishing and was an avid scuba diver.
Prior to retiring, Ron ran his own business for many years. He was well-loved by many friends and was known as someone who would always lend a hand. He loved fixing things and could fix or build nearly anything. He shared his talents, his heart, and his home generously with friends and family. He loved to laugh, dance, tease and play gentle pranks; his family enjoyed his playful sense of humor.
Ron is survived by his wife Chantal Ancelin, daughters Diana Endo and Rhonda Phillips (Angelo), granddaughter Laurel Phillips, brothers Les (Marianne) and Roger (Janice) Endo and sisters Gayle (Ron) Brewer and Kathy (the late Richard) Huffman.
Published in The News-Press on June 10, 2019