Ronald F. King
Ronald F. King, 83 passed away Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at Manor Care Nursing Home in Fort Meyers, Florida. Ronald was born April 18th, 1937 in Collinsville, CT, son of the late Francis J. King Sr. and Azelie (Desjardin) King. "Ronnie" graduated from Canton High School in 1955 and went onto Morris Business and Accounting College in Hartford, CT from there he answered the call and enlisted in the U.S. Army, after serving he continued his call, enlisting in the Reserves. Ron was a retired accountant and worked for many years for Connecticut Plywood as their bookkeeper. He was a devout Catholic and active in his church in Fort Meyers Florida as well as his home church St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville, CT. He was active in the Canton Senior Center and was a BIG Red Sox Fan!!
He is survived by his sister Annette Brunoli and husband Albert of New Hartford, CT. He was predeceased by brothers, Richard, his twin Donald, and Francis Jr. as well as his sister Dolores Wnuk. He leaves many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Manor Care for their wonderful care shown during Ronnie's stay. While in Florida Ronnie cultivated many friendships, especially his dear friends Doris and Richard Summers.
A private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass at St Patrick's Church in Collinsville, CT will be held at a later date. At the request of the family in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Special Olympics: 2666 State St. Suite 1, Hamden, CT. 06517, specialolympicsct@soct.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vincent Funeral Home. Please visit Ronnie's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The News-Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.