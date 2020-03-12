|
Ronald G Da Ponte
N Ft Myers - Ronald G Da Ponte age 73, of N Ft Myers, FL passed away on March 9, 2020. He did 3 tours in the US Army during Vietnam. Ronald was born in Fall River, MA and moved to Florida in 1980's. He worked for many years at the News-Press, and as a school bus driver for the Lee County school system until he retired. Ronald loved to fish, bowl, play cards, and loved puzzles as well.
Ronald is survived by his children, Heidi Houle, Pamela Bean, Mark RaPosa, Michael RaPosa; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 22nd at 1pm at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913. For information, please call 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020