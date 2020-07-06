Ronald "Ron" Huffner
A kind and loving man, Ron passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home.
Ron was born April 25, 1938 in Bulter, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late M. J. and Anne Huffner.
Ron and his wife, Sandra moved permanently to Waynesville in 2000 after retiring from the Real Estate Business in Fort Myers, Florida. He graduated from Slippery Rock University, in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania with a B.S. Degree in Education. In 1965, he and Sandra were married, and he began teaching Math for Lee County School System in Fort Myers.
Ron began his Real Estate Career and became a Realtor in 1970. He taught Real Estate classes as Adjunct Professor for the University of Florida and an instructor for Edison Community College of Fort Myers as an instructor from 1970 - 1975. In 1976 he joined Bert Rodgers School of Real Estate and taught from 1976 - 2000, where he taught all over the state of Florida. He was very active in Fort Myers Board of Realtors serving various positions including Board President for 1975 and 1976. Ron held the honor of Realtor of the year in 1973. Just to stay busy he joined the Florida Farm and Land Institute of the national Association of Realtors. Ron was awarded the designation of AFLB in 1981 of the Farm and Land Institute where he served as President in 1982.
Ron and Sandra owned and operated Carter Sandin Co. Realtors from 1972 until 2000. They had multiple salesmen under their guidance and leadership.
Since the middle 80's they had three summer homes until the perfect home became available in 2000 in Waynesville. Retirement didn't suit Ron, so he became a Cage Cashier at Harrah's Casino from 2001 until 2008. He loved working with his graveyard crew. In 2006 he was awarded Shining Star of the Year.
Since his retirement "goal" was Greeter for Walmart he began work in 2009 for several years at Walmart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorotheamae Sabelli; brother, John M. Huffner and several aunts and uncles.
Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Huffner; nephews, Dr. Bradley Sabelli (Shelby), Bruce Baker and his family; L. N. Baker and his family; great-niece, Stephanie Sabelli (Matt); and great-nephew, Brady Sabelli.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville, masks are encouraged. A celebration of Life will be held at Wells Events & Reception Center at a later date, as soon as Covid restrictions are relaxed. A private interment will take place at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation, P.O. Box 854, Waynesville, NC 28786 or Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 (please notate Asheville location in memo line).
The care of Mr. Huffner has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com