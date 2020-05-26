|
Ronald James Downey
Sanibel Island - Ronald James Downey, a longtime resident of Sanibel Island, Florida passed away peacefully at Gull Point Memory Care in Estero, Florida on May 20th. He was 85 years old. Ronn was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 3rd, 1935. The son of James and Sarah Downey, Ronn was raised in Harrisburg and graduated from Gettysburg College.
Ronn worked as a plant engineer at ABL in Cumberland, Maryland until 1968. He was transferred to Terre Haute, Indiana and continued his career at Hercules Corporation.
Ronn is survived by his wife of fifty years, Joan, four daughters, Kathleen Downey of Granada Hills, California, Kristin McConnell of Amarillo, Texas, Mary Downey (Mimi) of Fort Myers, Florida and Constance Clancy of Sanibel Island and Snowmass, Colorado and nine grandchildren.
Joan and Ronn spent much of Ronn's career living in Montreal, Canada, Brazil, South America, and Kennett Square, Pennsylvania before retiring and settling on Sanibel Island where Ronn was active in the Sanibel Orchid Club and Power Squadron.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for the fall at Saint Michael's Church on Sanibel.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation and Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020